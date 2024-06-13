Search

10:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024
Non-Filers Pakistanis face these foreign travel restrictions after Budget 2024-25
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has tightened noose around non filers in Budget 2024-25.

The PML-N led alliance government decided to restrict the foreign travel of non-filers, allowing exceptions only for those traveling for Hajj, Umrah, or educational purposes.

Under the new proposal, Rs1 crore penalty will be imposed for travel agencies that do not comply with the new rules.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the budget in a National Assembly session, which was marked by opposition slogans against Nawaz Sharif.

In his address, Aurangzeb emphasised the importance of digitising the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and implementing reforms to enhance tax collection.

The government has set an ambitious Rs12 trillion tax revenue target for the FBR, a 38pc increase from the current fiscal year. The Finance Bill also stipulates a Rs20 million fine for repeat non-compliance.

Earlier, the government announced stern plans to take action against three million non-filers, including disconnecting their electricity and gas connections. The government will enforce these regulations to crack down on tax evaders.

