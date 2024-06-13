Pakistan top military commander visits Turkey with focus to boost defense ties

Search

11:21 AM | 13 Jun, 2024
RAWALPINDI – Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza holds talks with Turkish Military and Civil Leaders during his official visit to Ankara.

A statement issued by military's media wing ISPR said CJCSC engaged with Turkish military and civil leaders during his official visit.

CJCSC called on various officials, including General (r) Yasar GULER, Minister of Defence, General Metin Gurak, Commander of the Turkish General Staff, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu, Commander of the Turkish Air Force, and Haluk Görgün, President of SSB, a government agency dealing with defence production.

Both sides shed light on mutual interests, bilateral defence cooperation, security, counter-terrorism, and the current regional environment, ISPR said.

Armed forces further noted that both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing defence engagements and reaffirmed their determination to strengthen the fraternal relationship.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was also honored with 'Legion of Merit' in recognition of his meritorious services and contributions.

Turkish Foreign Minister, Pakistan Army Chief discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

