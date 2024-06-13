Pakistan top military commander visits Turkey with focus to boost defense ties

CJCSC awarded with 'Legion of Merit' for meritorious services and contributions
RAWALPINDI – Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza holds talks with Turkish Military and Civil Leaders during his official visit to Ankara.
A statement issued by military's media wing ISPR said CJCSC engaged with Turkish military and civil leaders during his official visit.
CJCSC called on various officials, including General (r) Yasar GULER, Minister of Defence, General Metin Gurak, Commander of the Turkish General Staff, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, General Ziya Cemal Kadioglu, Commander of the Turkish Air Force, and Haluk Görgün, President of SSB, a government agency dealing with defence production.
Both sides shed light on mutual interests, bilateral defence cooperation, security, counter-terrorism, and the current regional environment, ISPR said.
Armed forces further noted that both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing defence engagements and reaffirmed their determination to strengthen the fraternal relationship.
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was also honored with 'Legion of Merit' in recognition of his meritorious services and contributions.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.