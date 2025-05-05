UK warns its citizens to avoid travel to Pakistan, India amid Kashmir tensions

LONDON – Tensions between Pakistan, and India prompted global reactions and now United Kingdom issued travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid travel to nuclear armed nations due to rising tensions.

The advisory follows amid increased strain after recent Pahalgam incident, where Indian authorities alleged Pakistani involvement without providing substantial evidence. In its official guidance, UK Foreign Office strongly advised against all travel to areas near border and the Line of Control (LoC), citing serious security risks.

Under latest alert, British nationals are also encouraged to defer any unnecessary trips to the region until conditions stabilize. UK government urged nationals of staying updated through official channels and avoiding all unnecessary travel to potentially dangerous areas.

The advisory comes amid recently issued alert by US, which also urged American nationals to steer clear of both countries amid heightened regional instability. Both advisories highlight the potential danger of traveling to the disputed border zones.

India-Pakistan border, including areas along LoC, remains extremely volatile. All travel to these regions should be avoided,” the UK statement said.

The region continues to be heavily militarized, with both India and Pakistan maintaining strong armed forces along the border. For foreign nationals who are not citizens of either country, the only official land crossing is at the Wagah-Attari checkpoint in Punjab. Travelers are advised to verify the crossing’s operational status before departure.

Additionally, the advisory notes that an Indian visa is mandatory for entry into India and that no visa services are available at the border itself.