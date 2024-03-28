Sahiba breaks down into tears after connecting with father for first time

Former actress Sahiba Afzal turned emotional after meeting her biological father Inam Rabbani for the first time in her life.

The Love 95 star, the daughter of senior actor Nisho, made revelations about not meeting with her biological father. In a social media post, Sahiba shared her first meeting. "Met my father for the first time in my life," the actor wrote online.

Sahiba was emotional after seeing her father. She captured these moments in a photo frame and gifted him some clothes.

The meeting was held as Sahiba's husband Jan Rambo was approached by his father in law Inam Rabbani. She agreed to have one on one meeting, and the father-daughter duo emotional meeting went viral online.

The video shared on YouTube and social media posts garnered thousands of likes, with fans offering prayers in comments. Sahiba also expressed her gratitude for fans prayers.

In a previous interview, Sahiba revealed that she had never seen or met her biological father, due to separation between parents before her birth. She also recalled her relation with step-father, who had shown her immense love and warmth.