Sahiba breaks down into tears after connecting with father for first time

Former actress Sahiba Afzal turned emotional after meeting her biological father Inam Rabbani for the first time in her life.
The Love 95 star, the daughter of senior actor Nisho, made revelations about not meeting with her biological father. In a social media post, Sahiba shared her first meeting. "Met my father for the first time in my life," the actor wrote online.
Sahiba was emotional after seeing her father. She captured these moments in a photo frame and gifted him some clothes.
The meeting was held as Sahiba's husband Jan Rambo was approached by his father in law Inam Rabbani. She agreed to have one on one meeting, and the father-daughter duo emotional meeting went viral online.
The video shared on YouTube and social media posts garnered thousands of likes, with fans offering prayers in comments. Sahiba also expressed her gratitude for fans prayers.
In a previous interview, Sahiba revealed that she had never seen or met her biological father, due to separation between parents before her birth. She also recalled her relation with step-father, who had shown her immense love and warmth.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.