Shahzad Sheikh celebrates birthday in style

Shahzad Sheikh is a versatile actor in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. He is the son of veteran actor Javed Sheikh.

Shahzad Sheikh has celebrated his birthday with family and close friends. Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Wajahat Rauf, Shazia Wajahat, Ahmed Hassan, Momal Sheikh and many others were present at the birthday celebration.

Sheikh took to Instagram and wrote, “Salgirah Mubarak Mujhe, Thank you everyone for your love and warm wishes.”

Sheikh pursued filmmaking and method acting at the New York Film Academy. He returned to Pakistan and made his acting debut with the television series Dreamers, and has gained success with roles in several successful television serials, including the comedy-drama Annie Ki Ayegi Baraat, Choti Si Zindagi, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Qurban, Tabeer, Anaa and Raaz-e-Ulfat.

Shahzad Sheikh married to Hina Mir and the couple has two kids.