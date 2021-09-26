Cyclone Gulab poses no threat to Pakistan's coastline: Met office

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Gulab will not make landfall along Pakistan's coastal belt as it has been at a distance of more than 2,000km from Karachi.

Reports quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department cited that the cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, the third cyclone of this year after Tauktae and Yaas, has moved westward.

A statement issued by PMD spokesperson Sardar Sarfaraz said “The system is very likely to keep moving westward and cross North Andhra Pradesh-Orissa coast, India by this evening or early night while there is no threat to any coastal area of Pakistan from this system”, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, the met department further added that the cyclone is expected to move westward in the coming hours, crossing the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. It won’t be intense as it’s likely to have a short life of 24 to 36 hours, per reports.

The spox also added that the formation of a cyclonic storm in the month of September is unusual as they only occur in the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon times.

Commenting on the current rain spell in the region, he said it had no connection with the formation of the cyclone Gulab as the recent spell is stemmed from circulation over the Arabian Sea.