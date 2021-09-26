National T20 Cup, Match 7: Banglazai hits maiden fifty to help Balochistan beat Southern Punjab
Share
Balochistan secured a comfortable victory over Southern Punjab In the seventh game of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Batting first, Southern Punjab managed to put 101 on the board. The Imam-ul-Haq led team achieved the target in the 18th over for a loss of three wickets.
FIFTY!! Maiden T20 half-century for Abdul Wahid Bangalzai👏👏#BALvSP Live: https://t.co/Wkx7U0fOs8#NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/1X4YlHyJKD— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 26, 2021
SQUADS
Balochistan – Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah
Southern Punjab – Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq
Pakistan's best shortest format players assemble ... 07:58 PM | 20 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced the schedule and squads for the National T20 2021-22, which ...
- National T20 Cup, Match 8: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab06:20 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes are now ‘semi-separated’06:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- KRK slammed for predicting Sana Khan's divorce05:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- PM Imran to perform KCR groundbreaking tomorrow05:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- National T20 Cup, Match 7: Banglazai hits maiden fifty to help ...04:40 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Mashal Khan breaks silence on receiving acid attack threats01:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan’s much-awaited music video released01:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow07:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021