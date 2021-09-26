National T20 Cup, Match 7: Banglazai hits maiden fifty to help Balochistan beat Southern Punjab

Balochistan secured a comfortable victory over Southern Punjab In the seventh game of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Southern Punjab managed to put 101 on the board. The Imam-ul-Haq led team achieved the target in the 18th over for a loss of three wickets.

SQUADS

Balochistan – Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah

Southern Punjab – Sohaib Maqsood (captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Dilbar Hussain, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Umer Khan, Zain Abbas and Zia-ul-Haq