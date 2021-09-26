PM Imran to perform KCR groundbreaking tomorrow
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
PM Imran to perform KCR groundbreaking tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project on Monday (tomorrow).

In a statement issued here, the Sindh governor said that PM Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi tomorrow to lay the foundation stone of the circular railway project aimed at facilitating the local people in the metropolis on Monday.

The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System will be inaugurated by next month, he said, adding that the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, better known as the K-IV project, will be completed by the end of 2023.

PTI’s official Twitter account shared photos showing the inside view of the Green Line busses.

