Rakhi Sawant shares video of herself praying

Rakhi Sawant, the Bollywood actress known for her bold and controversial statements, has been making headlines yet again, but this time for a different reason.

Sawant, who was previously known as Neeru Bheda and was a Hindu by religion, converted to Islam to marry her long-time partner Adil Khan Durrani. Despite their tumultuous marriage, the 44-year-old actress has continued to embrace Islam and has recently been observed fasting throughout the holy month of Ramzan and offering prayers regularly.

Known for her provocative image in the Indian entertainment industry, Sawant's recent posts and gestures reflect her commitment to her newfound faith. The actress has become an advocate for praying and seeking assistance from the Almighty.

After embracing Islam, Sawant has made a conscious effort to dress modestly and has been spotted wearing an abaya. Despite the challenges in her personal life, Sawant remains steadfast in her faith and has vowed to not abandon Islam even if her marriage with Durrani ends.

In a recent video shared by the Masti star, she can be seen offering prayers, encouraging her young Muslim fans to pray regularly and follow the righteous path.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

However, the video garnered mixed reactions from her followers.

Rakhi's decision to convert to Islam and marry Adil stirred up a lot of controversies back in 2019, with many questioning her motives. However, Rakhi stated that she had embraced Islam out of her love for Adil and that she respected all religions equally.

It is heartening to see Rakhi's dedication to her faith, even in the face of personal struggles. Her actions are a testament to the fact that one's faith can be a source of strength and comfort during difficult times.