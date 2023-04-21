Search

Mehr Hussain becomes first Pakistani woman to be shortlisted for 2023 IPA Prix Voltaire award

06:16 PM | 21 Apr, 2023
Mehr Hussain becomes first Pakistani woman to be shortlisted for 2023 IPA Prix Voltaire award
Source: National Center for Writing

ISLAMABAD – A journalist, editor, author and publisher, Mehr Hussain, has become the first woman from Pakistan to be nominated for the the 2023 International Publishers Association (IPA) Prix Voltaire award.

The IPA has announced its 5-strong shortlist for the 2023 IPA Prix Voltaire from Egypt, Iraq, Ireland, Pakistan and Turkey.

Kristenn Einarsson, Chair of the IPA’s Freedom to Publish Committee said: “Publishers play a vital role in guaranteeing the freedom of expression of authors. This year’s 2023 IPA Prix Voltaire shortlist is a testament to publishers who put themselves at risk to publish the works of others and contribute to our societies by ensuring readers have access to multiple voices and perspectives”.

The winner of the award will be announced at the World Expression Forum (WEXFO) in Lillehammer, Norway on May 22.

The other nominees include Günışığı Kitaplığı Publishing House from Turkiye, Egyptian author Ahmed Mahmoud Ibrahim Ahmed, Mercier Press from Ireland and Iraqi publisher Mazen Lateef Ali.

Mehr Husain is the founder of ZUKA Books, established following Pakistan's ban on books from India. A sole voice that lobbied the government to help local authors at a time, she set up ZUKA Books which aimed to create a cultural disruption by speaking up for the freedom of creative expression, gender equality  and inclusive publishing.

ZUKA Books published books that are the first of their kind in Pakistan and have generated a national dialogue focusing on female inclusivity and empowerment. In 2021 ZUKA Books co-organised Ananke Women In Literature Festival which focuses on female voices in South Asia and the MENA region.

