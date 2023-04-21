Mehr Hussain becomes first Pakistani woman to be shortlisted for 2023 IPA Prix Voltaire award

ISLAMABAD – A journalist, editor, author and publisher, Mehr Hussain, has become the first woman from Pakistan to be nominated for the the 2023 International Publishers Association (IPA) Prix Voltaire award.
The IPA has announced its 5-strong shortlist for the 2023 IPA Prix Voltaire from Egypt, Iraq, Ireland, Pakistan and Turkey.
Kristenn Einarsson, Chair of the IPA’s Freedom to Publish Committee said: “Publishers play a vital role in guaranteeing the freedom of expression of authors. This year’s 2023 IPA Prix Voltaire shortlist is a testament to publishers who put themselves at risk to publish the works of others and contribute to our societies by ensuring readers have access to multiple voices and perspectives”.
The winner of the award will be announced at the World Expression Forum (WEXFO) in Lillehammer, Norway on May 22.
The other nominees include Günışığı Kitaplığı Publishing House from Turkiye, Egyptian author Ahmed Mahmoud Ibrahim Ahmed, Mercier Press from Ireland and Iraqi publisher Mazen Lateef Ali.
Mehr Husain is the founder of ZUKA Books, established following Pakistan's ban on books from India. A sole voice that lobbied the government to help local authors at a time, she set up ZUKA Books which aimed to create a cultural disruption by speaking up for the freedom of creative expression, gender equality and inclusive publishing.
ZUKA Books published books that are the first of their kind in Pakistan and have generated a national dialogue focusing on female inclusivity and empowerment. In 2021 ZUKA Books co-organised Ananke Women In Literature Festival which focuses on female voices in South Asia and the MENA region.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.