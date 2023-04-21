Search

Pakistan

Pakistan pays tribute to national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on 85th death anniversary

21 Apr, 2023
Pakistan pays tribute to national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on 85th death anniversary
Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a well-known philosopher, poet and politician who is widely recognised as the spiritual father of Pakistan, passed away on this day 85 years ago.

In his collection of Persian poetry, Allama Iqbal — a brilliant philosopher, thinker and visionary poet—addressed issues related to Islamic spirituality and philosophy.

Iqbal, who was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, had a lasting impression on the politics of the subcontinent as a leader and thinker.

In his renowned Allahabad Address, Iqbal floated the idea of an independent Muslim state in India for the first time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paying tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal and said the great poet and philosopher gave the Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking.

The prime minister tweeted that at a time when the world was seeking guidance from Western thought to nurture their thought process, Allama Iqbal, the great poet of the East, gave the Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking through his unique philosophy and Urdu and Persian poetry.

“The whole nation, including me, pays tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 85th death anniversary,” he tweeted.

