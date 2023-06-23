Search

Military court case: Punjab govt submits incomplete report in SC

Web Desk 09:53 AM | 23 Jun, 2023
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Punjab government on Friday presented an incomplete report to the Supreme Court regarding the May 9 violent protests following the arrest of the PTI chairman. The court had requested detailed information on the registered cases and arrested suspects related to the trials of civilians in military court.

However, the submitted report lacks data concerning minors, journalists, lawyers, and individuals in custody, except for detained women. According to the report, a total of 81 women were arrested, with 42 being released on bail and 39 remaining in jail on judicial remand.

Regarding the May 9 incidents, the report states that arrest orders were issued for 2,258 individuals under the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and 3,050 people were found involved in acts of vandalism. Presently, 21 individuals are incarcerated. A total of 51 cases were registered against the accused connected to the May 9 events.

Furthermore, the report indicates that 1,888 people were arrested under anti-terrorism laws. Among them, 108 are in physical remand and 1,247 are in judicial remand. An identification parade was conducted for 33 individuals under the anti-terrorism law, resulting in the release of 500 people due to their innocence, while 232 individuals were granted bail.

In addition to the above, the report reveals that 247 cases were registered under various other laws, leading to the arrest of 4,119 individuals. Among them, 86 individuals were placed in physical remand, and 2,464 were sent to jail on judicial remand. So far, a total of 1,201 people have been acquitted, and 3,012 have been released on bail.

Earlier, the Supreme Court reconvened to hear constitutional pleas challenging the decision to prosecute civilians in military courts for their alleged involvement in the violent protests that took place on May 9.

The government had opted for military courts after enraged protesters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vandalized army installations following the arrest of their party leader.

Several petitions were filed separately by prominent figures including PTI chief, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and Karamat Ali, the Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler). These petitions requested the apex court to declare military trials unconstitutional.

Initially, a nine-member larger bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial heard the pleas on Thursday. However, the bench was dissolved due to objections raised by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Tariq Masood. Justice Isa expressed his dissatisfaction with the bench’s composition, stating that he did not consider it a proper bench, a sentiment supported by Justice Masood.

Justice Isa emphasized the need for the court to issue a verdict on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act of 2023 before constituting new benches. CJP Bandial acknowledged the concerns raised by the two senior judges and mentioned the possibility of lifting the stay order on the law.

Subsequently, a seven-member bench resumed the hearing, consisting of CJP Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi.

