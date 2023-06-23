FO offers condolences to Dawood family after Titanic sub tragedy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, issued a statement expressing profound condolences to the Dawood family and other passengers affected by the tragic news of the fate of the Titanic submersible in the North Atlantic.

The spokesperson also acknowledged and commended the multinational efforts invested in the extensive search for the vessel over the past few days.

Oceangate, the operator of the missing submersible near the Titanic wreck, announced with great solemnity that they believed all five individuals on board had perished due to a devastating implosion of the vessel at the ocean’s depths. The Coast Guard characterized this implosion as “catastrophic.”

Following an arduous search, rescue teams discovered a “debris field,” heightening concerns that, even if the submersible remained intact, its oxygen supply may have been depleted.

Oceangate released a statement stating, “We sadly believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet have been lost. These men were genuine explorers who shared an extraordinary spirit of adventure and a profound dedication to exploring and safeguarding the world’s oceans.”