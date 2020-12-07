Jamia Ahsanul Uloom founder Mufti Zar Wali dies of COVID-19 in Karachi
KARACHI: Jamia Ahsanul Uloom, Karachi’s founder and principal Mufti Zar Wali Khan died of COVID-19 on Monday.
The Islamic scholar was undergoing treatment at Karachi's Indus Hospital for the deadly virus, Geo news cited a spokesperson of the hospital as saying.
Khan had reportedly been shifted to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated.
The deceased religious scholar, 67, founded the Jamia Ahsanul Uloom in the late 1970s, and also founded the Jamia Arabia Ahsanul Uloom in Karachi.
He has authored a number of books, besides teaching tafsir and hadith to students.
The cleric was born in 1953 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Jehangira.
