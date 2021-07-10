PM’s nephew booked for attempted 'murder' on Nawab Akbar Bugti’s widow

LAHORE – Hassan Niazi, a nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been booked for assault and attempted murder on a complaint of the widow of former Balochistan governor Nawab Akbar Bugti.

The complainant, Shahzadi Nargis, lodged the FIR at the Islampura Police Station which included Hassan Niazi along with four unidentified persons for various charges, including attempted murder.

The FIR stated that the accused allegedly attacked her in the premises of sessions court on Thursday. The complainant alleged that the celebrated lawyer and his accomplices first abused her and then attempted physical assault including strangulating in a bid to take her life.

The FIR further reads that the complainant appeared in court with her lawyer Mohammad Ayaz Butt to seek bail. Niazi was initially involved in a harsh exchange of words and he later started hurling abuses, it added. As the lawyer of Bugti’s widow intervened, Hassan Niazi along with his accomplices started assaulting them in the court premises.

WATCH – PM Imran’s nephew Hassan Niazi ... 10:17 AM | 15 Mar, 2021 LAHORE – In a recent viral video of Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew, he was seen thrashing a police officer ...

The complainant further requested to get security as she alleged that accused has been involved in a number of violent incidents including the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

On the other hand, Niazi termed the whole incident baseless. Authorities should check the CCTV footage, he offered.