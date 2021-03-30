Twitter roasts Iffat Omar for ‘lying’ following ‘VIP vaccine shot’
Web Desk
01:33 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Twitter roasts Iffat Omar for ‘lying’ following ‘VIP vaccine shot’
Share

LAHORE – Former Pakistani model and social activist Iffat Omar came under fire on Tuesday after video clips surfaced on social media allegedly showing her getting Covid vaccination at the residence of the Federal Minister for Housing.

The viral clips were shared on the Instagram account by Nawal Cheema, a relative of Tariq Bashir Cheema, which showed the health workers vaccinating several people, most of which are below 60, gathered at his residence.

Responding to the humiliation on social networking site, Family Front actor then tweeted that I would like to clarify this was a booster shot of a Cansino (trial) vaccine received from UHS who also provided the previous shot. It’s not illegal or privilege.

Later, she deleted her tweet as many users mentioned that the vaccine she’s referring to (Cansino) is one dose vaccine and the trials are long over. Also, they grilled her to justify inoculating at private residence since authorities have no such protocols for the general public.

The American blogger and social media enthusiast Cynthia Ritchie also takes a jibe at Iffat. If someone lied about which vaccine she took and whether or not she jumped queue, does this diminish her credibility as a witness in court cases?

She referred to Iffat’s involvement in Ali Zafar harassment suit.

Ali Zafar defamation suit: Iffat Omar raises ... 03:59 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

Former Pakistani model Iffat Omar has requested for security before Lahore Session Court (LSC) as she alleges ...

More From This Category
Dr Hafeez Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19
01:09 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Cabinet reshuffle: Tabish Gauhar given petroleum; ...
12:41 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
FM Qureshi leads Pakistani delegation at HoA-IP ...
12:24 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Mysterious fire reduces audit record of Guddu ...
11:41 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
Former IOK CM Farooq Abdullah contracts Covid-19
10:57 AM | 30 Mar, 2021
ACES Meet 2021 – Multi-national air combat ...
10:07 AM | 30 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran’s aide slams Iffat Omar for ‘jumping queue’ to get vaccinated
11:17 PM | 29 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr