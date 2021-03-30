Twitter roasts Iffat Omar for ‘lying’ following ‘VIP vaccine shot’

LAHORE – Former Pakistani model and social activist Iffat Omar came under fire on Tuesday after video clips surfaced on social media allegedly showing her getting Covid vaccination at the residence of the Federal Minister for Housing.

The viral clips were shared on the Instagram account by Nawal Cheema, a relative of Tariq Bashir Cheema, which showed the health workers vaccinating several people, most of which are below 60, gathered at his residence.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema supervises the Covid-19 vaccination of his entire family - at his home pic.twitter.com/hpZ681frMF — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) March 29, 2021

Responding to the humiliation on social networking site, Family Front actor then tweeted that I would like to clarify this was a booster shot of a Cansino (trial) vaccine received from UHS who also provided the previous shot. It’s not illegal or privilege.

Later, she deleted her tweet as many users mentioned that the vaccine she’s referring to (Cansino) is one dose vaccine and the trials are long over. Also, they grilled her to justify inoculating at private residence since authorities have no such protocols for the general public.

If you have to lie, at least do some basic research. There is only one dose of the vaccine and the trials are long over. Even if they were happening, no one gets vaccinated at home. https://t.co/D9EZ6hzHzd — Shoaib Taimur (@shobz) March 29, 2021

یہ ہے پاکستان کی اشرافیہ کا اصل چہرہ۔ ان کا تعلق کسی سیاسی جماعت سے ہو، یہ کسی بھی اہم ادارے سے ہوں، پاکستان کے عام آدمی کو یہ پاؤں کی جوتی کی نوک پر رکھتے ہیں، انہیں اپنی شان و شوکت، پروٹوکول اور مقاصد عزیز ہیں۔ عام پاکستانی اور اُس کے بچوں کی زندگیاں اِن کے لیے مذاق ہیں pic.twitter.com/SP9wUlGEjv — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) March 29, 2021

شرمناک حرکت ہے اس بی بی کی۔ یہ جعلی لنڈے کے لبرل صرف گالی گلوچ کرنے تک لبرل ہیں۔ ویسے ان کے نہ کوئی اخلاقیات ہیں نہ ہی کوئی شرم حیا ہے انکو۔ باتیں ان کی سنو تو لگتا ہے اس بڑا کوئی قانون پسند نہیں اور کرتوت انکے اس قدر اخلاق سے گرے ہوئے۔ https://t.co/x7YDtoeuHD — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 29, 2021

First you jump the vaccination queue using your political connections, then brag about it on social media. I know legit people with low immunity diseases who desperately want to get jabbed but cannot!



Pak celebs should check their privilege! https://t.co/b2ilc5JGRP — Maria Memon (@Maria_Memon) March 29, 2021

I expect and demand an apology from Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema. First, he along with his family did an immoral thing, and then he had the audacity to lie about it calling it a trial shot. https://t.co/RPfU9Wxqbd — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) March 29, 2021

یہ کرتے ہوئے شرم تو آئ ہوگی ؟؟؟ pic.twitter.com/IVxaL9onEr — Bay Rozgaar 🎲 (@laalaakhaan) March 29, 2021

So called liberals , elite class of pakistan family of tariq bashir cheema and @OmarIffat getting vaccine just by using their contacts. #iffatOmar #tariqbashircheema https://t.co/RxPFrJnzFr — Wasif Chaudhary (@wasifch21) March 30, 2021

The American blogger and social media enthusiast Cynthia Ritchie also takes a jibe at Iffat. If someone lied about which vaccine she took and whether or not she jumped queue, does this diminish her credibility as a witness in court cases?

If someone lied about which vaccine she took and whether or not she jumped queue, does this diminish her credibility as a witness in court cases? — Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) March 29, 2021

She referred to Iffat’s involvement in Ali Zafar harassment suit.