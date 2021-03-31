PM Imran resumes duties from Bani Gala after recovery from Covid-19

Web Desk
07:03 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
PM Imran resumes duties from Bani Gala after recovery from Covid-19
Share

ISLAMABAD – Days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed his duties conducting limited official activities and personal interaction with members of his government while isolated at home.

He chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 via video link.

The meeting was held at his residence where PM Imran is in self-isolation. Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Azam Khan was also present in the meeting

The premier directed the participants of the meeting on important government issues, according to reports.

Imran had earlier contracted the virus two days after he was vaccinated against the virus. However, he had received only the first dose and not the second required jab of the vaccine.

The Ministry of National Health Services had also clarified that the premier was "not fully vaccinated" when he contracted the virus. The ministry added that only the first dose was administered, which is "too soon for any vaccine to become effective".

The ministry had further added that anti-bodies against the virus develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of the vaccine is administered.

How to battle coronavirus, PM Imran shares ... 03:27 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan called him and shared his ...

More From This Category
Shaukat Tareen likely to become PM’s new aide ...
07:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
PML-N wants to win Karachi by-polls with Miftah ...
06:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Dr Tahirul Qadri’s sister dies in Jhang
06:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
20 tolas of gold recovered from toilet at ...
05:39 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Peshawar for ...
05:10 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan sells $2.5 billion of bonds after IMF ...
04:52 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humayun Saeed responds to marriage proposal from Indian fan
06:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr