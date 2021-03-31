PM Imran resumes duties from Bani Gala after recovery from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed his duties conducting limited official activities and personal interaction with members of his government while isolated at home.

He chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 via video link.

After recovery from Covid-19, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI continues his official duties from Bani Gala.



He chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 via video link.

The meeting was held at his residence where PM Imran is in self-isolation. Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Azam Khan was also present in the meeting

The premier directed the participants of the meeting on important government issues, according to reports.

Imran had earlier contracted the virus two days after he was vaccinated against the virus. However, he had received only the first dose and not the second required jab of the vaccine.

The Ministry of National Health Services had also clarified that the premier was "not fully vaccinated" when he contracted the virus. The ministry added that only the first dose was administered, which is "too soon for any vaccine to become effective".

The ministry had further added that anti-bodies against the virus develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of the vaccine is administered.