Security forces foil major terrorism bid, kill suicide bomber in Lahore
Web Desk
09:43 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
Security forces foil major terrorism bid, kill suicide bomber in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – The security forces on Tuesday (today) have foiled a bid of terrorism by killing a suspected suicide bomber outside a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station at Lahore’s Barki Road.

According to Counter Terrorism Department officials, the attacker opened fire on the security forces at the police station after being called to identify. The unidentified was killed in retaliation by security officials.

A suicide vest, two hand grenades and weapon were recovered from the attacker. The security forces called the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and started a search operation after cordoning off the area.

Officials said the alleged terrorist wanted to attack the police station.

Earlier on Monday, security forces have killed two terrorists associated with banned outfit Daesh during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Daesh Karachi commander killed in Bajaur ... 11:16 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

BAJAUR – Pakistan’s security forces have killed two terrorists associated with banned outfit Daesh during ...

More From This Category
Karachi bans indoor dining services to contain ...
10:29 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
Security forces foil major terrorism bid, kill ...
09:43 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
PTI leader shot dead in Sindh
08:27 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
Daesh Karachi commander killed in Bajaur ...
11:16 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
GBLA-II: PPP workers clash with police over ...
10:52 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
France forgives Pakistani minister for ...
10:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
10 Richest Actresses of All Time
09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr