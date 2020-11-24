Security forces foil major terrorism bid, kill suicide bomber in Lahore

LAHORE – The security forces on Tuesday (today) have foiled a bid of terrorism by killing a suspected suicide bomber outside a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station at Lahore’s Barki Road.

According to Counter Terrorism Department officials, the attacker opened fire on the security forces at the police station after being called to identify. The unidentified was killed in retaliation by security officials.

A suicide vest, two hand grenades and weapon were recovered from the attacker. The security forces called the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and started a search operation after cordoning off the area.

Officials said the alleged terrorist wanted to attack the police station.

Earlier on Monday, security forces have killed two terrorists associated with banned outfit Daesh during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.