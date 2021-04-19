TLP protests – Sheikh Rasheed leads third round of talks with banned party tonight

05:46 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
TLP protests – Sheikh Rasheed leads third round of talks with banned party tonight
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed will engage with leadership of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for third round of talks in order to defuse ongoing tension erupted after protests launched by the outlawed outfit.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet said that second round of talks with the leaders of the religio-political party has concluded without mentioning if the talks ended positively.

He added that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and provincial law minister Raja Bashrat represented the government in the talks.

The information minister further said that the third round of talks will begin at 10pm, adding that Sheikh Rasheed and Federal Religious Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri will hold meeting with the TLP leaders.

Earlier, in a video statement, Sheikh Rasheed said that 11 policemen, who were taken hostage in Lahore, have been released after successful talks between the Punjab government and the outlawed TLP.

He said the first round of talks have been concluded positively following which the policemen were released and the protesters had gone inside the Masjid Rehmatulil Alameen, the centre of TLP protests.

