Babar Azam moves up in latest T20I rankings
Pakistan captain claims the third spot
With the end of the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released new rankings.
According to the latest rankings by ICC, Indian batsman Surya Kumar Yadav is occupying the first position with 859 points while Mohammad Rizwan is occupying the second position with 836 points. Fortunately, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam occupies the third spot, jumping from the fourth.
In the semi-final against New Zealand, the 28-year-old improved by playing an innings of 53 runs off 46 balls. Azam moved from fourth to third place with 778 points.
Azam wasn't lucky to have a good headstart in the tournament as he scored just 39 runs in the Super 12 stage of the event, which caused criticism over his dismal performance. He also managed to score 32 runs in the final as Pakistan failed to stop England from winning the title.
Overall, Azam could only accumulate 124 runs at an average of 17.71 and strike rate of 93.23 in seven innings during the tournament.
Although no Pakistani is included in the top 10 bowlers, Haris Rauf managed to sit at 16th, Shaheen Afridi at 18th, and Shadab Khan at 19th.
