What’s Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt doing in this viral video?

Chupke Chupke is surely one of the most anticipated drama serials with huge names like Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt attached to it. The teasers have been released and the fans are hooked to the crackling chemistry of the leads

With an on-screen and off-screen friendship, Butt and Khan have definitely had a blast whilst shooting and the latest behind the scene video is proof that actors just want to have fun after a hectic shooting.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a video of her taking a cycle ride with Osman Khalid Butt, leaving her fans in fits of laughter.

"Sharing the craziest bts video with Osman Khalid Butt," the 30-year-old captioned.

A hilarious take on riding a bicycle, initially Ayeza looks confident but as soon as the Diyar e Dil star starts pushing the pedals and fails to maintain balance, Khan starts shrieking.

The humourous reaction prompts Osman to stop the bike and the video ended with the two laughing.

Directed by Danish Nawaz and produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions, Chupke Chupke boasts of an ensemble cast with names like Osman Khalid Butt, Mira Sethi, Ayeza Khan, Arslan Naseer and Aymen Saleem. The drama is penned by Suno Chanda writer and promises to be a comic relief