What’s Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt doing in this viral video?
Share
Chupke Chupke is surely one of the most anticipated drama serials with huge names like Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt attached to it. The teasers have been released and the fans are hooked to the crackling chemistry of the leads
With an on-screen and off-screen friendship, Butt and Khan have definitely had a blast whilst shooting and the latest behind the scene video is proof that actors just want to have fun after a hectic shooting.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a video of her taking a cycle ride with Osman Khalid Butt, leaving her fans in fits of laughter.
"Sharing the craziest bts video with Osman Khalid Butt," the 30-year-old captioned.
View this post on Instagram
A hilarious take on riding a bicycle, initially Ayeza looks confident but as soon as the Diyar e Dil star starts pushing the pedals and fails to maintain balance, Khan starts shrieking.
The humourous reaction prompts Osman to stop the bike and the video ended with the two laughing.
Directed by Danish Nawaz and produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions, Chupke Chupke boasts of an ensemble cast with names like Osman Khalid Butt, Mira Sethi, Ayeza Khan, Arslan Naseer and Aymen Saleem. The drama is penned by Suno Chanda writer and promises to be a comic relief
Ayeza Khan celebrates the leading lady of her ... 05:30 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
The ultimate superwoman in the entertainment fraternity Ayeza Khan is a role model for the masses as she juggles her ...
- MG Motors set to open dealership in Sialkot08:29 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- US police officer killed in car attack on Capitol complex07:42 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
-
- PAKvSA – Shaheens eye series win in second ODI against Proteas07:18 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Indian army just shut down military farms after 132 years of service, ...07:00 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities back up Saba Qamar as she calls off wedding with Azeem ...06:16 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Atif Aslam shocked and saddened over Indian singer's death in car ...04:25 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 breaks into the top trends on Twitter04:10 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021