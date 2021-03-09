Ayeza Khan celebrates the leading lady of her life this Women's Day

The ultimate superwoman in the entertainment fraternity Ayeza Khan is a role model for the masses as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost elegance.

Proving against odds, Khan is a loving mother, wife and daughter apart from being the most sought out female superstar with the highest following on Instagram.

Celebrating International Women’s Day with an inspiring message, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star turned to Instagram to greet her fans, saying “Happy Women’s Day.”

“Behind every successful Woman is Her MOM”, the 30-year-old wrote.

Married to Danish Taimoor, who is also a prominent name in the entertainment industry, the couple has two beautiful kids, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

Meanwhile, Khan also shared a beautiful snap with her husband Danish Taimoor.

On the work front, Khan is all set to star in HUM TV’s Chupke Chupke alongside Osman Khalid Butt.