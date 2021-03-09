Pakistani student wins Young Scientist Award 2021 in US
ISLAMABAD – A young Pakistan student has made the nation proud by securing ‘Young Scientist Award 2021’ in recognition of his contribution in the field of Molecular Diagnostic Techniques.
Umair Masood, a student of the Comcast University, Abbottabad, received the award from American Lab Roots Organisation at an annual conference on biotechnology held in January 2021. Students from 121 countries from around the world had participated in the conference.
The Pakistani student had presented two research papers at the International Conference on Molecular Biology and Biochemistry in Australia and the 13th International Conference on Tissue and Regenerative Medicine in the United States.
Twitter has congratulated the student on his exceptional achievement.
Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰— BeautifulPakistan🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@LandofPakistan) March 9, 2021
A young 🇵🇰 student has made the nation proud. Umair Masood received the “Young Scientist Award 2021” from Lab Roots, for his outstanding contribution in the field of Molecular Diagnostic Techniques at.. pic.twitter.com/moZ4qCgsrQ
The youngest scientist of 2021 umair masood should be on top trending and nida yasir should invite him in her show. That's it— MS (@m_pluviophile) March 9, 2021
Well done Umair Masood ❤️ https://t.co/5wkifXcrU3— ٹھاکرائن ⚔️🗡️🏹 (@SeemeGRaja74) March 9, 2021
Congratulations Umair Masood on winning the Young Scientist Award 2021. We are proud of you.— G.Mohiudin Chaudry (@GMChaudry1) March 9, 2021
