Pakistani student wins Young Scientist Award 2021 in US
05:46 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Pakistani student wins Young Scientist Award 2021 in US
ISLAMABAD – A young Pakistan student has made the nation proud by securing ‘Young Scientist Award 2021’ in recognition of his contribution in the field of Molecular Diagnostic Techniques.

Umair Masood, a student of the Comcast University, Abbottabad, received the award from American Lab Roots Organisation at an annual conference on biotechnology held in January 2021. Students from 121 countries from around the world had participated in the conference.

The Pakistani student had presented two research papers at the International Conference on Molecular Biology and Biochemistry in Australia and the 13th International Conference on Tissue and Regenerative Medicine in the United States.

Twitter has congratulated the student on his exceptional achievement. 

