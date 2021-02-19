Ayeza Khan sends out birthday love to Turkish star Gülsim Ali

Pakistan's leading actor Ayeza Khan and Turkish star Gülsim Ali have became quite the best friends, as the two gorgeous ladies bonded on the shoot of Maria B’s latest collection.

Favourite amongst Pakistani fans, Ali is highly popular for her performance as 'Aslihan Hatun' in famed Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, while Khan is the ultimate superstar of Pakistan's entertainment industry.

Extending love and wishes to Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun who turned 26, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star penned a sweet birthday wish for her Turkish friend.

“Happy birthday my beautiful friend @gyulsim” with a heart emoticon.

Khan recently visited Turkey where she met Gulsim Ali on the collaboration shoot where the two instantly clicked.

Gulsim also thanked all her fans and friends for birthday wishes that made her feel special on her birthday.