08:29 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
MG Motors set to open dealership in Sialkot
KP businessman Javed Afridi, who helped British carmaker MG (Morris Garages) to Pakistan, announced the opening of company’s outlet in Sialkot city of Punjab province soon.

The owner of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi while sharing the pictures of the showroom on Twitter wrote: “SIALKOT ARE YOU READY TO WELCOME MG IN YOUR CITY!?”

In January this year, the company announced that new MG dealerships are coming soon in Sialkot and Peshawar.

On March 31, Afridi shared a teaser of a Chinese electric car that will cost less than Rs 1 million in the south Asian country.

The Wuling Mini EV, an all-electric city car, is the result of a joint venture between General Motors and SAIC Motors that was originally introduced in China. Wuling Mini EV is a small, lightweight vehicle that comes in two variants, one with a 9.2 kWh battery that allows for a range of 120 km, while the other one comes with a 13.8 kWh battery that offers a range of 170 km.

Interestingly, the vehicle comes with ABS brakes, tire pressure monitoring sensors, rear parking sensors, an AC, power windows, and a stereo system. It also has 12 storage compartments and 741 liters of trunk space with the rear seats folded down.

The price range starts from $4,162 which is around PKR 0.63 million and tops out at $5,607 PKR 0.85 million.

Pakistan's JW-ZES Group is the local partner of MG Motors and Javed Afridi, the CEO of Haier Pakistan and owner of Peshawar Zalmi, is the major stakeholder. The company debuted in Pakistani auto market with MG HS, a compact SUV, last year in November.

