Anwar Maqsood shares insights into state of affairs in Pakistan

Anwar Maqsood is a renowned Pakistani writer, humorist, playwright and satirist. He is known for his unique and witty writing style and his contribution to the field of literature and entertainment in Pakistan.

He is famous for his satirical writing, which often comments on social and political issues in Pakistan. He has written many plays, including the popular TV drama series "Aangan Terha" and "Sona Chandi," which were both critical and commercial successes. He has also written for theatre, including the plays "Half Plate," "Savan14 August," and "Siachen."

Mahira Khan posed an intriguing question to Anwar Maqsood during a live interview, asking him about his hypothetical course of action in the event that he was elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Given his background and reputation, Mahira Khan's question was not only entertaining but also elicited a well-thought-out response from Maqsood, who was quick to point out the challenges that the position of Prime Minister entails, such as the need for strong leadership, diplomacy, and a genuine desire to serve the country and its people. He also said that if he were the Prime Minister he would forgive all the dishonest people.

He also expressed his reservations about the current state of Pakistani politics and the need for a more united and progressive approach to tackle the country's pressing issues.

Maqsood's contribution to Pakistani literature and entertainment has earned him several awards and honours, including the Pride of Performance award in 1996, one of Pakistan's highest civil awards. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential and talented writers in Pakistan.