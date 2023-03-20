Search

#KhushhalKhan sparks controversy with latest poster of #Barzakh

Maheen Khawaja 10:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2023
Source: Khushhal Khan (Instagram)

Emerging Pakistani actor Khushhal Khan is making waves in the entertainment industry. The talented actor is currently captivating audiences with his performance in the popular drama series, Wehshi. He made his acting debut in Midsummer Chaos in the previous year and since then, seems to have spread his wings and does not appear to be slowing down.

His compelling and engaging portrayals on-screen have led to his rise as one of the most in-demand actors in the entertainment industry. His remarkable acting skills and versatility have earned him a reputation for delivering memorable performances that resonate with audiences

He has recently been part of a Zee Zindagi original project called Barzakh, which features a star-studded cast including Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. However, the promotional poster for the series has drawn criticism for its inappropriate content. In the poster, Khushal is lying face down shirtless, while a girl is sitting on his back.

The poster has sparked controversy on social media, with many expressing their outrage at the objectification of the actor's body.

On the work front, Khushhal's previous projects include Qissa Meherbano Ka and the critically acclaimed telefilm, Aik Hai Nigar.

Urwa Hocane and Khushhal Khan's latest photoshoot receives severe backlash

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

