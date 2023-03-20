Feroze Khan faces backlash over shirtless beach pictures

Pakistani actor, Feroze Khan who rose to fame with his role in Khaani, is currently going through a rough patch in both his personal and professional life. Despite starring in some big hits including Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 and Aye Musht e Khaak, the actor's personal life took a turn for the worse when allegations of physical and emotional abuse emerged against his now ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan. The scandal has not only affected his personal life but also caused a significant blow to his professional career.

Khan was all set to star in Sanwal Yaar Piya, a mega-production, but the project was put on hold due to the controversy surrounding him. The ex-couple are currently embroiled in a legal battle regarding the custody of their children. In addition, he has also filed a defamation lawsuit against his fellow industry members who had condemned the alleged physical violence in his relationship.

Despite all this, the Habs star remains active on Instagram and has been sharing cryptic posts. Recently, he shared some beach pictures with his fans, some of which showed him shirtless with the caption: "You don’t have to be in a boxing ring to be a great fighter."

Khan's pictures have garnered a mixed response from his followers.