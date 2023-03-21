Search

Alizeh Shah leaves fans swooning with latest video

Maheen Khawaja 07:23 PM | 21 Mar, 2023
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)

The doll-faced diva of Lollywood, Alizeh Shah, is back in town to turn up the heat with her ethereal beauty and charisma. Having cemented herself among the A-list actors in no time — thanks to her acting prowess — the Ehd e Wafa famed star has reached the heights of stardom.

With millions of admirers, the Ishq Tamasha actor's influence on social media is quite admirable. Shah has a knack for sharing glimpses of her private and professional life often which allows her to stay in touch with her fans, and also to break the internet from time to time.

Recently, the talented actress who rose to fame with her remarkable performance in "Choti Si Zindagi," shared a video on her social media account where she was seen lipsyncing to a popular Punjabi track by renowned artist AP Dhillon.

In the video, she looked stunning in a sheer, full-sleeved net top layered over a black tank top, which added an extra element of glam to her overall look. Her captivating performance and effortless style in the video left fans swooning and praising her. 

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.

Alizeh Shah turns out to be a huge Shehzad Roy fan

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

