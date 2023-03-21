Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in DI Khan ambush: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Three Pakistani soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists were killed in a latest terror attack in the country’s northwestern region, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on the night of March 20-21, a group of militants opened fire on a police check post in the general area of Khutti, DI Khan District.

Soon after the ambush, security forces cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes. Terrorists attempted to escape the general area of Saggu, Dera Ismail Khan District but were restricted.

During the intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, a resident of Lodhran, Naik Muhammad Asad, a resident of Khanewal, and Sepoy Muhammad Essa, a resident of South Waziristan embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

ISPR said after an intense exchange of gunfire, three terrorists were eliminated while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the dead terrorists.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it further added.