Mikaal Zulfiqar shares an important marriage advice
Pakistani heartthrob Mikaal Zulfiqar announced his divorce from his second wife, Sara Bhatti, in 2017. Back then, he didn't get into the nitty-gritty of the separation but simply confirmed that the couple was no longer today.
Ever since the announcement, the Shehr e Zaat actor has remained tight-lipped about his marriage and divorce.
However, in a recent tell-all interview, Zulfiqar opened up about being 'scared' of tying the knot again. His fans are always wondering if he is getting married again or if there is someone special in his life.
Now, he has shared his two cents regarding marriage. The Sang e Mar Mar actor advised people to not get married or they will regret it. He further said that he does not like to talk about his topic.
Mikaal was married to Sara Bhatti from 2010 to 2017. The couple had two daughters together when they got divorced.
On the work front, Mikaal was lauded for his spectacular performance in the drama serial Khwaab Nagar Ki Shehzadi and Fraud.
