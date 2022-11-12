'Main Pakistan jaa raha hoon' – Nakuul Mehta reacts to India's defeat against England
Web Desk
09:56 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
'Main Pakistan jaa raha hoon' – Nakuul Mehta reacts to India's defeat against England
Source: Nakul Mehta (Instagram)
Share

Indian actor Nakuul Mehta is a highly loved actor of Indian television and has been winning hearts all over with his performance as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The Ishqbaaz actor seems to be deeply affected by the loss of the Indian cricket team against England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Reacting to Team India's loss, he hilariously even expressed his desire to move to Pakistan. Seeing the Men in Blue losing to England, Nakuul got up and said, 'Main toh Pakistan jaa raha hoon abhi.' 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Mehta is one of the biggest cricket fans in the Indian TV industry. Many Indian cricket buffs were left affected by the loss of the Indian cricket team against England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

For the unversed, the English team beat India by 10 wickets and chased 169 runs target. On the other hand, Team Pakistan will face England in the final of the T20 World Cup match.  

Indian actor Nakuul Mehta praises 'Pasoori' ... 06:08 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

Coke Studio's smashing musical treat 'Pasoori' has been winning hearts and now, the latest admirer to jump onto the ...

More From This Category
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai Airport for ...
08:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Akshay Kumar drops out of 'Hera Pheri' sequel, ...
06:07 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Mahnoor Baloch, 52, looks even more young in ...
07:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Watch – Trailer of upcoming web series ...
07:31 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Sunny Leone's photo on admit card of entrance ...
05:41 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Mikaal Zulfiqar shares an important marriage ...
09:25 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai Airport for hours over luxury watches
08:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr