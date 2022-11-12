'Main Pakistan jaa raha hoon' – Nakuul Mehta reacts to India's defeat against England
Indian actor Nakuul Mehta is a highly loved actor of Indian television and has been winning hearts all over with his performance as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
The Ishqbaaz actor seems to be deeply affected by the loss of the Indian cricket team against England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Reacting to Team India's loss, he hilariously even expressed his desire to move to Pakistan. Seeing the Men in Blue losing to England, Nakuul got up and said, 'Main toh Pakistan jaa raha hoon abhi.'
Mehta is one of the biggest cricket fans in the Indian TV industry. Many Indian cricket buffs were left affected by the loss of the Indian cricket team against England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
For the unversed, the English team beat India by 10 wickets and chased 169 runs target. On the other hand, Team Pakistan will face England in the final of the T20 World Cup match.
-
-
-
