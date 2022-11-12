Mishi Khan responds to Mira Sethi over Rabia Anum episode

Rabia Anum Obaid’s walkout from Nida Yasir’s morning show has split the internet and celebrities alike. Her decision to exit was due to the presence of Mohsin Abbas Haider, who was accused of abusing his former wife.

While Rabia was harshly criticised by the likes of Mathira and Mishi Khan, she was defended by fellow actor Mira Sethi.

Recently, Sethi tweeted in response to Khan, “What Rabia Anum did was not in ‘bad taste.’ She excused herself from a live show, and refused to share space with a man accused of domestic violence. It’s called protest. And it’s far more powerful than quietly slinking away from the makeup room.”

Uh, no. What #RabiaAnum did was not in ‘bad taste.’ She excused herself from a live show, and refused to share space with a man accused of domestic violence. It’s called protest. And it’s far more powerful than quietly slinking away from the makeup room. https://t.co/ESojFmzFfY — Mira Sethi (@sethimirajee) November 10, 2022

Responding to her, here is what Mishi had to stay,“Thank you Mira Sethi for your response. I really respect your opinion but I [will] stick to mine that it was in bad taste. You know if someone like that [Haider] has come on a show, someone who you’ve stood up against, you can walk out before and it’s still called a protest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mishi Khan MK (@mishikhanofficial2)

The entire fiasco stems from television host and anchor Rabia Anum walking out of Nida Yasir's Good Morning Pakistan, saying that she cannot share space with Mohsin Abbas Haider. For the unversed, the latter was accused of cheating and physically abusing by his former wife Fatima Sohail.