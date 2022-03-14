Indian actor Nakuul Mehta praises 'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill
Web Desk
06:08 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Indian actor Nakuul Mehta praises 'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill
Source: Instagram
Share

Coke Studio's smashing musical treat 'Pasoori' has been winning hearts and now, the latest admirer to jump onto the bandwagon is India heartthrob Nakuul Mehta.

The Ishqbaaaz actor showered praises on Pakistani singer Shae Gill's melodious voice and sang praises of her song.

Taking to Twitter, the 39-year-old television actor lauded Gill for having such powerful vocals, "Shae Gill is the most beautiful & powerful voice I have heard in a while… Still lingering on…". tweeted the Bade Achay Lagtay Hain actor.

Replying to his compliments, fans from across the globe flooded the post with their love for the singer’s new song with Ali Sethi.

Coke Studio season 14 has plenty of spectacular offerings however 'Pasoori' is hands down one of the most popular songs to come out of this season.

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill discusses success ... 09:19 PM | 4 Mar, 2022

Coke Studio season 14 has a plenty of spectacular offerings however 'Pasoori' is hands down one of the most popular ...

More From This Category
Amar Khan shakes leg with Imran Ashraf on new song
04:32 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Hania Aamir faces severe backlash for wearing ...
03:50 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Indian actress arrested for pickpocketing at ...
10:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
Ushna Shah draws flak for wearing skimpy clothes
09:48 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Umar Akmal, wife welcome baby boy
08:11 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new ...
06:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Nakuul Mehta praises 'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill
06:08 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr