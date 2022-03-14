Indian actor Nakuul Mehta praises 'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill

Coke Studio's smashing musical treat 'Pasoori' has been winning hearts and now, the latest admirer to jump onto the bandwagon is India heartthrob Nakuul Mehta.

The Ishqbaaaz actor showered praises on Pakistani singer Shae Gill's melodious voice and sang praises of her song.

Taking to Twitter, the 39-year-old television actor lauded Gill for having such powerful vocals, "Shae Gill is the most beautiful & powerful voice I have heard in a while… Still lingering on…". tweeted the Bade Achay Lagtay Hain actor.

Shae Gill is the most beautiful & powerful voice I have heard in a while… Still lingering on… — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) March 14, 2022

Replying to his compliments, fans from across the globe flooded the post with their love for the singer’s new song with Ali Sethi.

Coke Studio season 14 has plenty of spectacular offerings however 'Pasoori' is hands down one of the most popular songs to come out of this season.

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.