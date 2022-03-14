Hamza visits Tareen's residence to woo estranged PTI leader ahead of voting on no-confidence motion

LAHORE – A PML-N delegation led by Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Monday met members of the Tareen camp to woo estranged leaders ahead of no trust voting.

Reports in local media said the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly arrived at the residence of Jahangir Tareen in Model Town to get support amid an ongoing political crisis.

Awn Chaudry and other members of the dissident group welcomed PML-N leaders. Chaudhry reportedly briefed PML-N members about meeting with PML-Q’s Pervez Elahi.

On the other hand, some PML-N lawmakers expressed concerns over offering the Punjab chief minister post to Pervaiz Elahi in exchange for support in a no-confidence motion.

Last week, Aleem Khan returned to homeland after meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and others in London, reports said.

The groups of Tareen and Aleem Khan are likely not to merge with any major party as the two leaders may become part of a larger political alliance ahead of the next polls.

Aleem Khan lands in London to meet Jahangir ... 06:39 PM | 9 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan has arrived in London to meet disgruntled PTI leader ...

The leaders of two sides engaged to give a tough time to the ruling party had maltreated senior leaders like Tareen and Aleem during its three-and-a-half-year rule in the centre and Punjab.