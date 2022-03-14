Hamza visits Tareen's residence to woo estranged PTI leader ahead of voting on no-confidence motion

Web Desk
06:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Hamza visits Tareen's residence to woo estranged PTI leader ahead of voting on no-confidence motion
Share

LAHORE – A PML-N delegation led by Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Monday met members of the Tareen camp to woo estranged leaders ahead of no trust voting.

Reports in local media said the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly arrived at the residence of Jahangir Tareen in Model Town to get support amid an ongoing political crisis.

Awn Chaudry and other members of the dissident group welcomed PML-N leaders. Chaudhry reportedly briefed PML-N members about meeting with PML-Q’s Pervez Elahi.

On the other hand, some PML-N lawmakers expressed concerns over offering the Punjab chief minister post to Pervaiz Elahi in exchange for support in a no-confidence motion.

Last week, Aleem Khan returned to homeland after meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and others in London, reports said.

The groups of Tareen and Aleem Khan are likely not to merge with any major party as the two leaders may become part of a larger political alliance ahead of the next polls.

Aleem Khan lands in London to meet Jahangir ... 06:39 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan has arrived in London to meet disgruntled PTI leader ...

The leaders of two sides engaged to give a tough time to the ruling party had maltreated senior leaders like Tareen and Aleem during its three-and-a-half-year rule in the centre and Punjab.

More From This Category
Extradition agreements between Pakistan and UK ...
06:31 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
400 shops gutted in Lahore Shopping plaza inferno
05:45 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after ...
04:54 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Mufti Taqi Usmani raises concerns over use of ...
03:20 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Bilawal Bhutto shares hilarious edit of PM ...
02:44 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Pakistan slams India for shutting down girls’ ...
12:28 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Video of Ali Zafar wins singing brother Danyal's song goes viral
07:29 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr