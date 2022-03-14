Video of Ali Zafar singing brother Danyal's song goes viral
Share
Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in the Showbiz and needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praises for himself.
Now, the Teefa in Trouble star is winning hearts as he sings his younger brother Danyal Zafar’s song on public demand at a performance last night
The heartwarming video has been showered with praises and the Kill Dill actor's humble and down to earth persona is being loved by his massive fan following and the internet.
The music buffs were also left mesmerized over the handsome Zafar sibling duo's impeccable vocal talent.
View this post on Instagram
Zafar's younger brother Danyal Zafar has carved a niche for himself in a short span of time as he has proved his mettle by producing songs and showcasing his acting chops.
His drama serial Taana Baana cemented his position as a heartthrob and currently his performance in cricket web series Baarwan Khiladi has been praised.
Earlier, Ali Zafar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the industry.
LHC trashes Meesha Shafi’s plea against Ali ... 07:13 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has quashed a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi challenging the ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Rangers to take over Islamabad’s Red Zone security ahead of ...09:31 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- School Education Department Punjab and Lifebuoy Shampoo join hands to ...08:55 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- In rare interview, Aamir Khan talks about his relationship with ...08:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Netizens in awe as Lahore Qalandars to build house for breakout PSL ...07:50 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Indian actor Nakuul Mehta praises 'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill06:08 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
-
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022