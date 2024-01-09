Two policemen on polio duty killed in Bannu attack

An unidentified armed attacker in Bannu attacked police personnel who were in charge of securing a polio vaccination team, tragically killing two of them and critically wounding two others.

Meanwhile, on police's retaliatory action of the attackers sustained injuries.

The incident took place at the Meeryan police station's Teri Ram area. During the attack, Sikander Khan and Fayaz-ud-Din, who were part of the Quick Response Force (QRF), lost their lives. The wounded and martyrs' bodies were immediately brought to DHQ Hospital.

The injured attacker, however, was able to flee and took shelter in a neighbouring home. As of the most recent news, the attacker and the cops are still exchanging gunfire.

In Bajaur, earlier on yesterday, where a van carrying Police personnel for polio security duty was attacked by terrorists by planting IED, claiming around five lives, 69 per cent vaccination was made by covering 63737 children against the target of 92333 children.



In D.I. Khan and Lakki Marwat districts, vaccination was postponed temporarily due to security concerns.

The health teams have made around 90 percent coverage on the first day of five days polio campaign launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to data shared by Emergency Operation Center (EOC), supervising the whole vaccination campaign, in some districts inoculation was made beyond the targeted numbers.

During the five-day polio drive, a target of inoculation of 7.4 million children has been set by the Health Department.