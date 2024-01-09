Murad Saeed and Fawad Chaudhary's appeals for nomination papers rejected

Former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Murad Saeed have lost their pleas to the appellate electoral tribunals against the denial of their nomination papers to run in the next elections.

Fawad's appeal against the returning officer's judgement was refused on Tuesday by the appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench, and his nomination papers from NA 60 and NA 61, Jehlum, were rejected.

The ruling was announced by Tribunal Judge Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz, who maintained the returning officer's verdict despite all of Fawad's objections.

In the meantime, the tribunal in Swat upheld the RO's decision to reject PTI leader Murad Saeed's papers and dismissed his appeal.

The judge observed that Murad did not physically present before the appellate court and that his power of attorney lacks attestation.