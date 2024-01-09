Search

Which TV channel will broadcast PSL 9 matches?

Web Desk
10:30 PM | 9 Jan, 2024
PSL 9
Source: PSL

ASports, which claims to be Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, has won the rights to broadcast the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket tournament.

Owned by the ARY Media Group, ASports won the bid to show the PSL matches for Rs6.30 billion. TenSports was the second highest bidder that offered to pay Rs5.28 billion for the PSL rights, while PTV Sports came up with the third highest bid of Rs5.25 billion. No other TV channel tried to compete against ASports.

ASports has now won the rights to show the PSL matches for the next two seasons. Blitz Advertising has purchased the PSL digital rights for Rs1.90 billion. The PSL management had set a base price of Rs7.35 billion to sell these rights.

PSL 2024 Schedule

The schedule of the PSL 9 was revealed this week. Of the total 34 matches, Karachi will host 11 matches, followed by Lahore and Rawalpindi, each hosting 9 games. Multan will contribute 5 matches to the lineup.

Notably, teams like Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans are slated to participate in 5 home-ground matches each.

Peshawar Zalmi is scheduled to play 4 matches each in both Lahore and Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are designated to play 3 matches each in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

