realme C67 lands in Pakistan with a starting price of Rs.52,999

LAHORE - Realme has officially launched its highly anticipated realme C67 smartphone at an impressive price of PKR 52,999 at a ceremony on Saturday. This mid-range smartphone is expected to redefine the smartphone market, offering a range of features that make it an unbeatable choice in its price segment.
The Camera Marvel: Capturing Brilliance
The realme C67 has a 108MP Ultra Clear Camera with 3X In-sensor Zoom, which is the only one of its kind in the segment. This device takes smartphone photography to new heights with the 1/1.67” S5KHM6 sensor that has 3X In-sensor Zoom. The Samsung S5KHM6 is a 1/1.67" format, 108 MP class stacked imager featuring 0.64 µm pixel pitch, ISOCELL 2.0 pixels, and Nonacell Bayer RGB color filters. The 108MP Mode ensures stunning clarity and detail, while the 3X In-sensor Zoom allows for more versatile shooting from various perspectives. Night Mode, EIS Stabilization, and creative filters further enhance the photography experience.
Design Elegance: A Visual Masterpiece
The Sunny Oasis Design, inspired by the radiant glow of an oasis meeting the sun's rays, adds a touch of sophistication to the realme C67's design. It is the first phone in its price range to remove the screen plastic bracket of the phone, making it the slimmest phone in its segment at 7.59mm. The screen features a Mini Capsule 2.0 that has been optimized for a better interactive and functional experience. You can control Music, Weather, Events and other things - just by interacting with the capsule upfront!
Powering Excellence: Snapdragon 685 6nm Chipset
The realme C67 is powered by the formidable Snapdragon 685 6nm chipset that ensures next-level power, efficiency, and reliability. With efficient processing capabilities, gaming and multitasking become seamless, offering users a smooth and responsive experience. The 6nm advanced process further enhances CPU and GPU performance.
Quality Unmatched: TUV Rheinland Certification
The realme C67 has earned TUV Rheinland Certification, which is a mark of unmatched durability and reliability. This certification underscores realme's dedication to providing smartphones that meet the highest quality standards.
In conclusion, the realme C67 is priced at PKR 52,999/- and stands as a testament to realme's commitment to delivering smartphones that excel in every aspect. From an exceptional camera and elegant design to unmatched quality, powerful processing, and ample memory, the C67 sets a new standard in mid-range excellence.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.
On Sunday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,000
|PKR 2,465
