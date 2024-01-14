realme C67 lands in Pakistan with a starting price of Rs.52,999

Search

01:42 PM | 14 Jan, 2024
LAHORE - Realme has officially launched its highly anticipated realme C67 smartphone at an impressive price of PKR 52,999 at a ceremony on Saturday. This mid-range smartphone is expected to redefine the smartphone market, offering a range of features that make it an unbeatable choice in its price segment.

The Camera Marvel: Capturing Brilliance

The realme C67 has a 108MP Ultra Clear Camera with 3X In-sensor Zoom, which is the only one of its kind in the segment. This device takes smartphone photography to new heights with the 1/1.67” S5KHM6 sensor that has 3X In-sensor Zoom. The Samsung S5KHM6 is a 1/1.67" format, 108 MP class stacked imager featuring 0.64 µm pixel pitch, ISOCELL 2.0 pixels, and Nonacell Bayer RGB color filters. The 108MP Mode ensures stunning clarity and detail, while the 3X In-sensor Zoom allows for more versatile shooting from various perspectives. Night Mode, EIS Stabilization, and creative filters further enhance the photography experience.

Design Elegance: A Visual Masterpiece

The Sunny Oasis Design, inspired by the radiant glow of an oasis meeting the sun's rays, adds a touch of sophistication to the realme C67's design. It is the first phone in its price range to remove the screen plastic bracket of the phone, making it the slimmest phone in its segment at 7.59mm. The screen features a Mini Capsule 2.0 that has been optimized for a better interactive and functional experience. You can control Music, Weather, Events and other things - just by interacting with the capsule upfront!

Powering Excellence: Snapdragon 685 6nm Chipset

The realme C67 is powered by the formidable Snapdragon 685 6nm chipset that ensures next-level power, efficiency, and reliability. With efficient processing capabilities, gaming and multitasking become seamless, offering users a smooth and responsive experience. The 6nm advanced process further enhances CPU and GPU performance.

Quality Unmatched: TUV Rheinland Certification

The realme C67 has earned TUV Rheinland Certification, which is a mark of unmatched durability and reliability. This certification underscores realme's dedication to providing smartphones that meet the highest quality standards.

In conclusion, the realme C67 is priced at PKR 52,999/- and stands as a testament to realme's commitment to delivering smartphones that excel in every aspect. From an exceptional camera and elegant design to unmatched quality, powerful processing, and ample memory, the C67 sets a new standard in mid-range excellence.

Web Desk

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 14 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw an increase on Sunday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 January 2024

On Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs221,000 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs189,480.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,582, 21 karat rate at Rs193,375 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,750.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 221,000 PKR 2,465

