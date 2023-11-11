Is Urvashi Rautela trying to impress Naseem Shah once again?

A wave of anticipation sweeps through fans as Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela unexpectedly dives into the world of cricket amidst the fervor surrounding the ODI World Cup. The actress, known for her charm and charisma, is causing a stir with a viral video showcasing her surprising cricketing talent and donning a cricket uniform.

In the video posted on her official Instagram handle, Rautela showcased her wicket-keeping skills among other players.

"To new beginnings, NEW FILM," she captioned the post.

The post, initially crafted to generate buzz for an upcoming film, swiftly became the talk of the town among netizens with many speculating if it was for an upcoming biopic or if she was trying to impress Naseem Shah yet again.

Rautela's cricketing prowess has not only captivated Bollywood enthusiasts but also left a lasting impression on cricket aficionados.