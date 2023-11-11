Nausheen Shah urges Javed Afridi to redirect 'Rs150m donation' to humanitarian causes

The reports about a Rs150 million donation by Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi and CEO of the Haier Group of Companies, failed to evoke any enthusiasm from Nausheen Shah.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a story, tagging Chairman Javed Afridi and said, "We acknowledge your esteemed gesture and your dedication to your profession, which is akin to a firefighter."

After the reports of Rs150 million donation by Javed Afridi, Nausheen Shah implored him to redirect the funds towards Palestinians and Afghans, emphasizing, "The magnitude of 15 crores is substantial; let's utilize this amount to aid our Palestinian and Afghan brothers."

It was all over social media a few days ago that Javed Afridi intended to present a substantial monetary gift to the Sri Lankan team in the event of their victory, potentially aiding Pakistan's progression to the semi-finals.

However, there has been no official confirmation or denial from Javed Afridi or Peshawar Zalmi regarding this news. The situation remains shrouded in speculation and awaits clarification from the concerned parties.