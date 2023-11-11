  

Search

Lifestyle

A24 partners with Darren Aronofsky for Elon Musk biopic

Web Desk
08:59 PM | 11 Nov, 2023
A24 partners with Darren Aronofsky for Elon Musk biopic
Source: Instagram

A riveting biopic capturing the life and times of Elon Musk is currently in development at the esteemed New York-based studio A24, with visionary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, known for his work on Black Swan, set to helm the project.

The source reveals that A24 has secured the rights to Walter Isaacson's biography, a profound exploration of the world's wealthiest individual, ensuring an authentic portrayal of Musk's compelling narrative. The Musk biopic is slated to be produced under Aronofsky's banner, Protozoa Pictures. Elon Musk himself expressed his approval, stating, "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best," in a recent X post on Friday.

A24, known for its collaboration with Aronofsky on the critically acclaimed film The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, and its impressive 18 Academy Award nominations across six films this year, has emerged as a cinematic powerhouse, second only to entertainment giant Walt Disney.

Walter Isaacson, acclaimed for his book on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, now adds another chapter to his legacy with a Musk biography released by the influential Simon & Schuster, a publishing powerhouse owned by private equity firm KKR. This eagerly anticipated cinematic venture follows in the footsteps of Isaacson's work, which saw Jobs' biography transformed into a compelling film featuring Michael Fassbender.

The competitive deal, with top studios and filmmakers vying for the opportunity, underscores the immense interest and anticipation surrounding Elon Musk's on-screen portrayal. As the chief of SpaceX, the world's most valuable automaker Tesla, and the driving force behind ventures like The Boring Company and Neuralink, Musk's life is a captivating tapestry of innovation and ambition.

Notably, his acquisition of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) last year for a staggering $44 billion marked a significant chapter in his dynamic journey. As details of the biopic unfold, audiences can expect an immersive cinematic experience delving into the remarkable life of Elon Musk.

Germany snubs Elon Musk after remarks about migrant rescue ships

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:13 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Aamir Khan secures rights to Yuvraj Singh's life story for upcoming ...

07:55 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Rakhi Sawant's bold biopic casting choice sparks Bollywood's curiosity

09:49 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Umer Aalam to play Saqain Mushtaq in Shoaib Akhtar's biopic

05:32 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Elon Musk confirms birth of third child with former partner Grimes

09:51 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

First teaser of Shoaib Akhtar biopic is out now despite ongoing legal ...

01:14 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Elon Musk says he is learning about prolific Muslim explorer Ibn ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:59 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

A24 partners with Darren Aronofsky for Elon Musk biopic

Horoscope

08:41 AM | 11 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee continues to weaken against US dollar, Pound, Riyal; Check today's forex rates here

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

Today on Saturday, the local currency registered a marginal decline against the US dollar in the open market as its persistent fall continued for the last two weeks. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.

Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 257 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 307.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.85 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan gains traction despite negative global cues; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 November 2023

On Saturday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,000. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs182,610.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs196,165, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,250 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,500 for each tola.

Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2.580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: