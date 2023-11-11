A24 partners with Darren Aronofsky for Elon Musk biopic

A riveting biopic capturing the life and times of Elon Musk is currently in development at the esteemed New York-based studio A24, with visionary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, known for his work on Black Swan, set to helm the project.

The source reveals that A24 has secured the rights to Walter Isaacson's biography, a profound exploration of the world's wealthiest individual, ensuring an authentic portrayal of Musk's compelling narrative. The Musk biopic is slated to be produced under Aronofsky's banner, Protozoa Pictures. Elon Musk himself expressed his approval, stating, "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best," in a recent X post on Friday.

A24, known for its collaboration with Aronofsky on the critically acclaimed film The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, and its impressive 18 Academy Award nominations across six films this year, has emerged as a cinematic powerhouse, second only to entertainment giant Walt Disney.

Walter Isaacson, acclaimed for his book on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, now adds another chapter to his legacy with a Musk biography released by the influential Simon & Schuster, a publishing powerhouse owned by private equity firm KKR. This eagerly anticipated cinematic venture follows in the footsteps of Isaacson's work, which saw Jobs' biography transformed into a compelling film featuring Michael Fassbender.

The competitive deal, with top studios and filmmakers vying for the opportunity, underscores the immense interest and anticipation surrounding Elon Musk's on-screen portrayal. As the chief of SpaceX, the world's most valuable automaker Tesla, and the driving force behind ventures like The Boring Company and Neuralink, Musk's life is a captivating tapestry of innovation and ambition.

Notably, his acquisition of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) last year for a staggering $44 billion marked a significant chapter in his dynamic journey. As details of the biopic unfold, audiences can expect an immersive cinematic experience delving into the remarkable life of Elon Musk.