A24 partners with Darren Aronofsky for Elon Musk biopic

A riveting biopic capturing the life and times of Elon Musk is currently in development at the esteemed New York-based studio A24, with visionary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, known for his work on Black Swan, set to helm the project.
The source reveals that A24 has secured the rights to Walter Isaacson's biography, a profound exploration of the world's wealthiest individual, ensuring an authentic portrayal of Musk's compelling narrative. The Musk biopic is slated to be produced under Aronofsky's banner, Protozoa Pictures. Elon Musk himself expressed his approval, stating, "Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best," in a recent X post on Friday.
A24, known for its collaboration with Aronofsky on the critically acclaimed film The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, and its impressive 18 Academy Award nominations across six films this year, has emerged as a cinematic powerhouse, second only to entertainment giant Walt Disney.
Walter Isaacson, acclaimed for his book on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, now adds another chapter to his legacy with a Musk biography released by the influential Simon & Schuster, a publishing powerhouse owned by private equity firm KKR. This eagerly anticipated cinematic venture follows in the footsteps of Isaacson's work, which saw Jobs' biography transformed into a compelling film featuring Michael Fassbender.
The competitive deal, with top studios and filmmakers vying for the opportunity, underscores the immense interest and anticipation surrounding Elon Musk's on-screen portrayal. As the chief of SpaceX, the world's most valuable automaker Tesla, and the driving force behind ventures like The Boring Company and Neuralink, Musk's life is a captivating tapestry of innovation and ambition.
Notably, his acquisition of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) last year for a staggering $44 billion marked a significant chapter in his dynamic journey. As details of the biopic unfold, audiences can expect an immersive cinematic experience delving into the remarkable life of Elon Musk.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Saturday, the local currency registered a marginal decline against the US dollar in the open market as its persistent fall continued for the last two weeks. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 257 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,000. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs182,610.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs196,165, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,250 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,500 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
