Lahore Weather Update: Rain brings down temperature in city, more showers expected this week  

Lahore woke up to pleasant weather after receiving light showers on Tuesday, bringing respite from high temperature. The mercury dropped to 22 degrees Celsius in the provincial capital after showers.

Light rain and a cool breeze brought pleasant weather to Lahore\. Rainfall was reported in several areas including Gulberg, Cantt, Johar Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Lakshmi Chowk, and Gulshan Ravi.

Met office predicted more rain in the city over the next 24 hours, with possible sunshine in the afternoon followed by cloudy skies in the evening.

Downpour improved the Lahore air quality index (AQI), which stood at 85 (Moderate), as per IQAir.

In light of expected thundershowers and hailstorms, PDMA instructed all district deputy commissioners and relevant departments to remain on high alert.

Officials stated that all District Emergency Operation Centers' staff in Punjab, as well as those in the province's Control Room, have been directed to be prepared for any emergencies.



As per PMD advisory, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 24th April, 2024.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-wind, and thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining hilly areas.