Pakistan, India hold brigade commander-level key meeting at LoC

RAWALPINDI – A brigade commander-level meeting between India and Pakistan was held on Friday at Rawalakot - Poonch Crossing along the Line of Control (LoC).

The meeting was held to discuss implementation mechanism as per understanding reached between both sides during DGsMO meeting held last month, according to the statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On Feb 25 this year, a special hotline contact was established between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India in a bid to defuse the volatile situation along the Working Boundary (WB) and the LoC.

Both sides mutually agreed to undertake serious measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.

The DGsMO of the two neighboring countries agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February 21. It also reiterated that existing, mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

Pakistan DGMO expressed commitment to peace but indicated that if such aggressive actions continue, the same will be effectively responded which will have detrimental effects on peace and tranquillity along the LOC.