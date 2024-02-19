Search

Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new sun kissed pictures

12:10 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new sun kissed pictures
Source: hajra Yamin (@hajra_yamin) | Instagram

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin is a fashionista by core who slays art of turning heads with an impeccable sense of style.

Lollywood star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with as her foray into the industry proved that she is a star performer at heart. Making into versatile roles that stand out onscreen, the Ehd-e-Wafaa has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in the showbiz industry.

This time, the actress turns heads with sizzling pictures online showing her in beach top dress. 

The pictures raked in huge reactions while the comment section shows mixed reactions.

Hajra Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Bandi, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan, and Tera Ghum or Hum.

