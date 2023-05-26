Search

PakistanTop News

SC stops judicial commission's proceedings on audio leaks

Web Desk 10:25 PM | 26 May, 2023
SC stops judicial commission's proceedings on audio leaks
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court (SC) has stopped proceedings of the judicial commission investigating the audio leaks and suspended the federal government's notification in this regard.

The Supreme Court (SC) ruled on the petitions filed against the federal government's decision to form a judicial commission to find out who was behind the audio leaks.

The petitions were heard by the bench, which was presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed were members of the bench.

In its decision, the top court halted the audio leak commission's proceedings and sent notices to the parties. At the outset of the hearing, the AGP raised objections to the bench, asking the chief justice to excuse himself from the bench. 

Responding to the AGP, the chief justice asked if he meant that he should leave the bench, adding: “You should not interfere with our administrative authority.” 

CJP Bandial said he knew that this objection would be raised, adding that the judiciary was not subservient to the government.

Talking about the audio leaks commission, he said the government took the decision in haste, adding that it was an attempt to create a rift among judges of the top court. He said that judicial commission’s formation was in conflict with Article 209 and judiciary’s powers.

Audio Leaks Commission

The federal government had formed a three-member judicial commission on May 20 to investigate the audio leaks related to judges.

The commission includes Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. The commission, headed by Justice Isa, aims to address concerns raised by the federal government regarding controversial audio leaks involving a former Chief Justice of Pakistan and conversations about judges that raise questions about their impartiality.

Various petitions were filed challenging the formation of the judicial commission. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, asking the court to de-notify the commission. The petition argued that Chief Justice of Pakistan's permission was required to nominate judges for the commission, and the Supreme Judicial Council was the only forum to investigate or proceede against a judge.

President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid Zuberi filed a petition against the commission, claiming that it violates articles 9, 14, 18, 19 and 25 of the Constitution. The petition highlighted that the Constitution does not permit the tapping of citizens' cell phones and questioned how the commission could issue an order without knowing the source of the audio recordings. It argued that the commission's formation interfered with the affairs of the Supreme Judicial Council and said that the audio leaks were an attempt to influence the Supreme Court.

The petitions highlighted the legal challenges and concerns about the judicial inquiry commission and its proceedings.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Justice Qazi Isa-led audio leaks commission halts proceedings after CJP’s order

11:21 AM | 27 May, 2023

CJP Bandial-led bench reserves verdict on pleas against audio leaks commission

11:27 AM | 26 May, 2023

May 9 attacks: New audio leak featuring PTI women leaders surfaces online

12:46 PM | 24 May, 2023

ATC grants Imran Khan bail in eight cases for Judicial Complex violence

09:19 AM | 23 May, 2023

PTI moves SC against Justice Isa-led commission to probe audio leaks

01:59 PM | 22 May, 2023

Audio leaks commission to make proceedings public, not to take action against judges

01:44 PM | 22 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IMF paints smoking burden on economy

01:56 AM | 28 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 27 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 27, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 27, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,550 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,950.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra lPKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 235,550 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: