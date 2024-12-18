Us Consul General Kristen Hawkins Pledges Support For Minority Rights In Pakistan

LAHORE – US Consul General in Pakistan Kristen Hawkins visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore accompanied by Ambassador Donald Blome at the special invitation of Punjab’s Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora.

During the visit, the US delegation members received a comprehensive briefing on the religious practices observed at the Gurdwara.

Minister and Counsel US General shed light on rights and welfare of the country’s minority communities and mentioned issuance of ‘Minority Cards,’ a measure aimed at improving identification and providing greater access to rights for these communities.

Hawkins reiterated Washington’s commitment to fully cooperating with Pakistan in safeguarding the rights of its minority populations, emphasizing that such visits are vital to strengthening relations between the two sides.

Pakisatni Minister said the visit would highlight the US government’s dedication to addressing minority issues in Pakistan and further enhance efforts to protect their rights. As a gesture of goodwill, the minister presented Hawkins with a Saropa, a traditional ceremonial scarf, symbolizing respect and reverence.