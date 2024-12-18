Pakistan offers to train Saudi cricketers in bid to boost cricket development

RIYADH – Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi offered specialized cricket training for Saudi Arabian players during his recent visit to Kingdom.

Naqvi, who called on, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud in Saudi capital to discuss future of arab nation. The two officials focused on strategies to promote the sport and develop local players in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, Naqvi invited Prince Saud to visit Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2024, showing significance of event and strengthening cricket ties between Islamabad and Riyadh. He also extended full support for the construction of cricket stadiums and other infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia.

Naqvi also offered Pakistani coaches efforts to train Saudi players and suggested creating a player exchange program to further enhance cricket development in the Kingdom. “Saudi Arabia is like a second home to every Pakistani, and we are excited to collaborate in the promotion of cricket there,” Naqvi stated.

Saudi officials also expressed optimism to work closely with Pakistan Cricket Board, noting the progress made by the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation, which currently boasts around 18,000 cricket players.

During the visit, Naqvi also rubbed shoulders with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Sports Minister Badr bin Abdul Rahman Al Qadi to discuss promotion of cricket, player development, and the construction of stadiums.