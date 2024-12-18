Family Registration Certificate Frf Fee Update In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – NADRA holds authority to issue Family Registration Certificate (FRC) that comprises details about family members, and is crucial to get other basic documents. All Pakistani nationals are eligible to apply for FRC, and it is widely applied for visa applications.

FRC certificate was issued to allow citizens to ensure their personal and family data is properly recorded with national database, enabling them to access other official documents.

Under the birth category, citizen’s parents and siblings are listed. For those applying under marriage, the certificate includes the spouse and children, while the adoption category includes details of the guardian of the adopted person.

NADRA FRC Fee in Pakistan

The fee for NADRA Family Registration Certificate is Rs1,000. It is issued under NADRA’s normal and executive category.

FRC Apply Online

Family Registration Certificate can be applied in-person and online via app. To apply in person, please visit nearest NADRA office, and fill out an application form with all the necessary details.

You can also apply for the FRC from the comfort of your home via Pak ID app. Create new account and choose FRC Application. Once logged in, select the option to apply for Family Registration Certificate. Upload recent portrait picture of yourself along with required documents, and submit.

Documents Required FRC